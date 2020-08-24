TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TMDX stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $97,820. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 453,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

