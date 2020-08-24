Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report $58.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $300.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,543.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $90.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $327.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.37 million, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBIO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

