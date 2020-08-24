TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $322,245.76 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $322,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

TPIC stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

