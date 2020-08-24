Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $72.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.