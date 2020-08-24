Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,139,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,013,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,544,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $114.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

