Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 69,383 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

