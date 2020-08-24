Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $428.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.58 and a 200-day moving average of $343.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $429.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 77,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.