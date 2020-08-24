The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.0497

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,444,448 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

