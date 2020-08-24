The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $24.29 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and $6.26 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007434 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox.

