Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

TXN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.11. 12,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $140.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

