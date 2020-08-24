Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 777,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $93.07 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,196 shares of company stock worth $9,835,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

