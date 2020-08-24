Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Buys $167,388.48 in Stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 116,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $102,612.15.

TENX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

