Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 654,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.57. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

