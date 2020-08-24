Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

ERIC stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

