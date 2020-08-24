Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.59.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $223.41 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

