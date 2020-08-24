Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,170 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines makes up 2.5% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Tc Pipelines worth $178,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,559,000 after buying an additional 1,743,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,094 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,598,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,735,000 after acquiring an additional 320,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

TRP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

