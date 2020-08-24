Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 749 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 749 ($9.79).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TATE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 668.20 ($8.74) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 662.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.