Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Target by 842.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.13. 63,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.