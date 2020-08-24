TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick Sells 35,000 Shares

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.14 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.