Taisei Corporation (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Corporation (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Taisei stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Taisei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

