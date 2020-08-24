Tael Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.79 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Tael has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $34.91, $7.20 and $4.92. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.81 or 0.05648814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $10.00, $119.16, $45.75, $4.92, $6.32, $62.56, $18.11, $5.22, $7.20, $34.91 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

