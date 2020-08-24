Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 131.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

