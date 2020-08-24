Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.08. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

NYSE SYF traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $870,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $24,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.