Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.08. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

NYSE SYF traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $870,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $24,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

