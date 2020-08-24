SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWISS RE LTD/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

