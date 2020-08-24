SwftCoin (SWFTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.69 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.29 or 0.05665403 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014284 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

