SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SVMK opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SVMK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SVMK by 142.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

