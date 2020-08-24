Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $16.44. 193,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

