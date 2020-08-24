Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & Cooper-Standard (NASDAQ:CPS) Financial Contrast

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -1.97% -1.81% -1.13% Cooper-Standard -13.30% -22.45% -6.85%

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security and Cooper-Standard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.21 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -22.84 Cooper-Standard $3.11 billion 0.08 $67.53 million N/A N/A

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Strattec Security and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper-Standard 0 2 1 0 2.33

Strattec Security presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.87%. Cooper-Standard has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Strattec Security’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Strattec Security is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

