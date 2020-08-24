STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Lombard Medical (NASDAQ:EVARF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lombard Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 0.00 -$3.79 million ($0.11) N/A

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lombard Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.36, indicating that its share price is 536% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Lombard Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

