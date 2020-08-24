STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.34.

NYSE:STM opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

