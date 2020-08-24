Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $870,637.68 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $870,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $906,864.75.

On Friday, July 17th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $988,261.71.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $964,024.71.

On Friday, June 19th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $898,119.93.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,083,271.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.89 on Monday. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

