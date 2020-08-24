Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $44.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BOOM opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

