Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 235,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

