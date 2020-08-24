Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAGKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

