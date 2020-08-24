StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008533 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $548,673.21 and approximately $169.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.