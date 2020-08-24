Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $1.10 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

