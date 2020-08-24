SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.34

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 74106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,431,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.