SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.52. 18,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

