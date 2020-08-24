South State CORP. Sells 12,646 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South State CORP. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 130,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

ORCL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.73. 80,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

