South State CORP. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

South State CORP. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,412,000. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,654,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 364,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,583. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

