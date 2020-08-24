South State CORP. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

South State CORP. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

