South State CORP. Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.72. The stock had a trading volume of 768,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day moving average of $249.61.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.