Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $14.51 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.