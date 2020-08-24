Smith Moore & CO. Sells 490 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.