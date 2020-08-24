Skylark Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Skylark Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SKLYF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Skylark has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Get Skylark alerts:

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, etc. restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan´s, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Syabuyo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.