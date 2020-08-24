Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

SHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHI opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.