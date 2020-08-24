Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.
SHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
