Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

SAMG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.85. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,706. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.