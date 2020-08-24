Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Has $62.52 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,320 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for about 30.4% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned 1.85% of Iridium Communications worth $62,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,774. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.15. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

