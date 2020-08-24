Short Interest in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Drops By 15.3%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Approximately 53.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Waitr stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $528.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -4.19. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

