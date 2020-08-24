Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Decreases By 14.2%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.21. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

